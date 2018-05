Yesterday's epic three-and-a-half hour keynote at Build wasn't enough for Microsoft, as the company still has plenty more to say to developers. Today, Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President of Operating Systems, hits the stage. Given his area of expertise, we expect him to give us a better sense of what's next for Windows 10, as well as how the Microsoft Graph ties together your experience across different platforms. It kicks off at 11:30AM Eastern.