Cloud saves are coming to Nintendo Switch this September

You can join online competitive or co-op multiplayer games, but you and your friends can also watch each other's single-player games and pass the controls around. Nintendo has confirmed the first ten NES launch games -- Balloon Fight, Dr. Mariom Super Mario Bros. 3, Donkey Kong, Ice Climber, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Bros., Soccer, Super Mario Bros. and Tennis -- and will announce the other 10 before the service goes live in September.

If you're already worried about how much it would cost your whole family to subscribe, then you may want to consider getting a family membership. It will cost you $35, and you can link up to eight Nintendo Accounts, so you and your family can access the Switch Online service, even on different systems.