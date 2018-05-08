Cloud saves are coming to Nintendo Switch this September

Nintendo has finally revealed more details about its long-awaited Switch Online service. In addition to giving you access to NES games adapted for the console, the service will also come with cloud-based backup -- a much-requested feature that will give you access to saves in case you lose or break your device, or in case you buy a new Switch. The subscription service will set you back $4 per month, $8 for three months or $20 for a year and will launch with 20 NES titles you can play either online or offline.
You can join online competitive or co-op multiplayer games, but you and your friends can also watch each other's single-player games and pass the controls around. Nintendo has confirmed the first ten NES launch games -- Balloon Fight, Dr. Mariom Super Mario Bros. 3, Donkey Kong, Ice Climber, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Bros., Soccer, Super Mario Bros. and Tennis -- and will announce the other 10 before the service goes live in September.
If you're already worried about how much it would cost your whole family to subscribe, then you may want to consider getting a family membership. It will cost you $35, and you can link up to eight Nintendo Accounts, so you and your family can access the Switch Online service, even on different systems.