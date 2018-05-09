‘God of War’ photo mode lets you apply filters and tweak faces

Santa Monica Studio has given players a wide array of options, from field of view and focal length tweaking to borders and filters. You can also selectively toggle the visibility of all characters in the scene to highlight some and subdue others. Best of all, you can change Kratos and his young son Atreus' facial expressions.

Photo mode comes in patch 1.20, which also adds something else fans have been clamoring for since the game came out: Increasing the size of all the text in the game to make it more readable. The developers also introduced an accessibility setting enabling players to remap Rage Mode. And while the environments might not be as, er, historically representative compared to Assassin's Creed: Origins, we can always dream of an educational mode coming to the game...