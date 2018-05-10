Amazon won't distribute Terry Gilliam's ill-fated movie

The internet behemoth recently shifted its focus to blockbuster projects that are more likely to garner international buzz. And while Don Quixote has both Gilliam and a slew of top-tier actors attached (Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce and Stellan Skarsgård among them), the chances of it achieving Lord of the Rings status aren't very high.

It's not certain where the movie might go next in the US. It's tempting to suggest Netflix, which has been more willing to court directors' passion projects. However, that's far from guaranteed. Although streaming services aren't quite so dependent on the initial rush of viewers as conventional movie distributors, Netflix and others are likely to want reassurances that the movie will be worth the investment.