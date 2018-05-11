Elon Musk: Tesla Model 3 dual-motor ordering opens next week

In a sign that Tesla's Model 3 production continues to improve, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company will enable ordering of dual-motor versions of the sedan at the end of next week. Customers waiting for a Model 3 in performance or all-wheel-drive trim can find out how much the options will cost and put orders in with production scheduled to start in July, consistent with Musk's statement last month.

We don't know anything about the specs on either model, but AWD was a $5,000 option on the Model S until it became standard (as it is on the Model X) late last year. Also, in his response to IGN's Ryan McCaffrey, Musk said air suspension could arrive as an option in 2019.