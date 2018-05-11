Microsoft will replace your Surface Pro 4 if the screen flickers

Since Microsoft released the Surface Pro 4 in 2015, many owners have wrangled with a maddening screen flicker. Two and a half years later, Microsoft still can't fix the issue on "a small percentage" of Pro 4s through firmware and driver updates, so the company is offering customers refurbished replacements.
Microsoft is only exchanging Pro 4s out of warranty if they're experiencing this specific issue; machines suffering from the problem are covered for up to three years from the original purchase date. Some owners have taken unusual measures to fix the irritating flickering, like stuffing their Pro 4s into freezers for a while, as The Verge notes. Others have ponied up to replace their screens after the warranty ended, and Microsoft is offering refunds in such cases.