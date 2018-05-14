Google and Levi’s smart jacket gets a small but useful update

I set my sleeve to bookmark my location when I brushed outwards from my wrist towards my fingers, and went about saving places like sample sale popups and restaurants I wanted to check out. For people who like exploring their cities, this is also a useful addition.

The new updates work, as do the other existing features, as long as your jacket remains linked to your phone. But the connection between the Bluetooth tag and my Pixel 2 frequently dropped out, rendering the garment useless. Curiously enough, this was much less of a problem when I wore the jacket in San Francisco for a week -- it remained linked to my phone as long as it was within range. When the smart jacket (smarket?) (ed note: No.) does perform as it's supposed to though, it almost feels like magic, I really appreciate the convenience it adds. When the tag vibrated, indicating I had an incoming message, I swiped on the sleeve and my phone read out what my friend texted me. Little touches like this added to the endgame of not having to take your handset out while you're on the go (if you don't want to) any longer, which frankly, would be ideal.