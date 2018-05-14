Microsoft may launch an accessibility-focused Xbox One controller

It might be programmable, too. Windows Central noticed a three-light LED borrowed from the unannounced second-generation Xbox Elite controller, suggesting that at least some of the functionality could be customizable. A USB port on the side might make programming relatively straightforward.

There's no mention of launch details in the leak, but it won't be surprising if Microsoft sheds more light on the controller at or shortly before its E3 presentation on June 10th. The company isn't expected to launch any new consoles at E3, so it might shift its focus to peripherals that enhance the current Xbox One experience, including for players who can't use conventional gamepads.