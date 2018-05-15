Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs fall in love in Netflix’s ‘Set It Up’

The romcom releases on June 15th.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
45m ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Netflix

Two months ago, Twitter power user Chrissy Teigen asked her followers for romantic comedy recommendations. "Where are all the romcoms?" she queried. Now, Netflix has responded to Teigen with a trailer for Set It Up, a new romantic comedy starring Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell.

In the film, Deutch and Powell each work for a boss that doesn't understand boundaries (Liu and Diggs, respectively). They hatch the brilliant idea to make their bosses fall in love in order to give themselves more free time. Their plan appears to be working, but in classic romcom style, they don't expect to be falling for one another.

Netflix has been upping its game when it comes to original movies. Set It Up isn't the first romantic comedy that the streaming service has produced, but it's higher profile than many recent releases due to the star power behind it with Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs. According to Netflix, the movie will make its debut on June 15th.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr