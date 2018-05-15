Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs fall in love in Netflix’s ‘Set It Up’

where are all the rom coms? there is a shortage of rom coms and thus a shortage of my happiness — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2018

In the film, Deutch and Powell each work for a boss that doesn't understand boundaries (Liu and Diggs, respectively). They hatch the brilliant idea to make their bosses fall in love in order to give themselves more free time. Their plan appears to be working, but in classic romcom style, they don't expect to be falling for one another.

Netflix has been upping its game when it comes to original movies. Set It Up isn't the first romantic comedy that the streaming service has produced, but it's higher profile than many recent releases due to the star power behind it with Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs. According to Netflix, the movie will make its debut on June 15th.