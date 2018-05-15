YouTube Red taps Robert Downey, Jr. to host AI docuseries

One of the shows that YouTube will spend 'hundreds of millions' this year to make for its Red premium platform will be a docu-series on AI narrated by Robert Downey, Jr. The star and his wife Susan Downey will both executive produce the untitled show, which will feature experts from across the sciences to explore the history of artificial intelligence -- and how it continues to transform our world. The eight-episode show is scheduled to air on YouTube Red in 2019, according to Variety.
While signing Iron Man to host a show on AI is a shrewd move, Red is still catching up to all the other streaming services in the race to score content that will convert subscribers. You can only win so many hearts with shows like John Cena's animated space trucker series.