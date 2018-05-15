YouTube Red taps Robert Downey, Jr. to host AI docuseries

One of the shows that YouTube will spend 'hundreds of millions' this year to make for its Red premium platform will be a docu-series on AI narrated by Robert Downey, Jr. The star and his wife Susan Downey will both executive produce the untitled show, which will feature experts from across the sciences to explore the history of artificial intelligence -- and how it continues to transform our world. The eight-episode show is scheduled to air on YouTube Red in 2019, according to Variety.