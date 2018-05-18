The first major 'Sea of Thieves' DLC lands on May 29th

Millions of players have already enjoyed the team-based seafaring the game has to offer, but issues like repeated quests and frustrating enemy encounters have plagued the title. This fresh injection of content, however, will apparently introduce new mechanics, a special event, and novel AI threat -- judging by the trailer, ancient mythology and deity worship are key themes.

The pirate narrator explains how people could once invoke fearful sea creatures and offer a sacrifice in exchange for safe passage. This implies other titans might join the Kraken -- the current scourge of the seas -- and the possibility of morally ambiguous rituals. We know that it'll be "a huge adventure", but we'll need to wait until the end of May to find out exactly what it entails.