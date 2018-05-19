Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Apple clamps down on calling apps in China to obey local laws

The country's cybersecurity laws are forcing Apple to limit functionality.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Justin Chin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

China has been giving Apple grief over more than VPN apps, it seems. The 9to5Mac team has obtained messages telling iOS developers to remove CallKit (a framework that uses an Apple-made calling interface for other apps) from their apps if they want to continue offering those apps in China. The move reportedly followed "newly enforced regulation" from the country's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, although the message isn't specific about the law. We've asked Apple for more details.

The 9to5 crew speculated that this might be linked to China's disapproval of VoIP apps. In November 2017, Microsoft removed Skype from Chinese app stores over claims they violated digital security laws. CallKit isn't strictly in the same category, though, as it doesn't actually make the call -- app makers could use their own interfaces if they wanted. Provided this is accurate, officials clearly wanted to eliminate even a hint of calling functionality.

Apple may not have had much choice if it wanted to keep selling devices in China. With that said, the crackdown is bound to prompt further questions from American politicians worried that Apple is conceding to China too quickly. Senators, for instance, have wanted Apple to at least offer some kind of fight, even if it had to capitulate in the end.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr