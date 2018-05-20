Amazon gives 'Mrs. Maisel' third season just months after premiere

If it wasn't already apparent that Amazon has a lot of confidence in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it is now. The internet giant has confirmed a third season of the 1950s comedy/drama before the second season has even premiered -- and that's after ordering two seasons right out of the gate. That kind of trust in a show isn't completely unheard of for Amazon (just ask the creators of Jack Ryan), but it's rare when streaming services frequently order one season and wait until after a show's debut to make another commitment.