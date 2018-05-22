Watch Mark Zuckerberg's EU privacy hearing right here

Mark Zuckerberg is visiting European Parliament today and you can watch the livestream right here. The broadcast starts at around 12:20 PM ET, with EU officials holding a press conference roughly an hour later to discuss the meeting's events. Zuckerberg will be questioned by Antonio Tajani along with other EU officials, likely regarding the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) law that goes into effect May 25th.
You can almost bet Zuckerberg will be asked about Facebook's GDPR compliance and the "options" it gives users who'd like to protect their data without deleting their accounts. Hopefully the EU officials don't waste a ton of time asking about Facemash and Zuckerberg's Harvard days, and instead focus on real issues and concerns, unlike many of their US counterparts did in March.