Image credit: Oculus/Hasbro
Oculus brings Boggle to VR because... why not?

Find words with your virtual friends.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
17m ago in Wearables
Oculus/Hasbro

Hasbro isn't wasting much time bringing its board games to Oculus Rooms. As promised, you can now play Boggle in Facebook's social VR space, letting you play the classic word-finding game with up to four pals using Oculus Go or Gear VR headsets. It's far from a technical showcase for VR (surprise: it plays exactly like Boggle), but it's also hard to complain too loudly. This could be alluring if you want to host a virtual board game night that's as much about catching up with friends as it is playing.

Whatever you think of Boggle, it's important to remember that this is just a taster -- deeper games like Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit are still coming in "the future." This is part of a larger strategy that will turn Oculus Rooms into more of a true hangout instead of a narrowly focused VR experiment.

