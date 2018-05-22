Oculus brings Boggle to VR because... why not?

Hasbro isn't wasting much time bringing its board games to Oculus Rooms. As promised, you can now play Boggle in Facebook's social VR space, letting you play the classic word-finding game with up to four pals using Oculus Go or Gear VR headsets. It's far from a technical showcase for VR (surprise: it plays exactly like Boggle), but it's also hard to complain too loudly. This could be alluring if you want to host a virtual board game night that's as much about catching up with friends as it is playing.