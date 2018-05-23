EA snaps up GameFly's cloud gaming technology

Unfortunately, EA's announcement was pretty short and didn't expound on what exactly it plans to do with GameFly's technology, though we can assume that its current Origin Access and EA Access subscription services will benefit from the acquisition. Ken Moss, EA's CTO simply said: "Cloud gaming is an exciting frontier that will help us to give even more players the ability to experience games on any device from anywhere. We're thrilled to bring this talented team's expertise into EA as we continue to innovate and expand the future of games and play." Whether its plans involve microtransactions, which it's notorious for, remains to be seen.