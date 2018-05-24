All Xbox One 'PUBG' players can access its terrible second map

Whether you love it or hate it, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' second map is out of testing and available for all players on Xbox One as of today. If you're a fan of sniping, Miramar, with its focus on open spaces and elevation should be right up your alley. In addition to the semi-fresh play-space, today's patch brings a new revolver, a lever-action rifle and a sawed-off shotgun into the mix, as well as a handful of tweaks for game balance. Not a fan of the new map? Well, you aren't alone in that, but, you can always hope that the PC and mobile version's map selection feature is added in the next patch on Xbox One.