Apple lists speakers that work with AirPlay 2 streaming

Among the initial wave of speaker brands supporting AirPlay 2 is Sonos. The company is holding an event next week, probably related to a home theater system, but we might also learn more about its AirPlay 2 plans. As of now, the only speakers we know Sonos will support with the standard are the Play:5, Playbase and voice-activated One. But, if you have other Sonos speakers, you can group them with one of those models to enable multi-room playback.

Other makers that will support AirPlay 2 include Apple's own Beats brand, along with Bose, Bang and Olufsen, Beoplay, BeoSound, BeoVision, Denon, Libratone, Marantz, Naim, Devialet, Dynaudio, Polk, McIntosh, Bowers & Wilkins, BlueSound and Definitive Technology. You can check out the full list of confirmed models supporting AirPlay 2 here, though brands yet to announce which specific speakers will back the standard don't appear on that rundown.