Bethesda teases 'Fallout 76' ahead of E3 premiere

After a not-so-subtle hint in a Twitch stream, it's official: there's a new Fallout game on the way. Bethesda has posted a teaser trailer for Fallout 76 ahead of its premiere at E3. You won't find many details about the gameplay itself, but there are hints that this might be a slightly different take on the post-apocalyptic world. For one, the game's namesake Vault 76 is important to Fallout lore -- it's one of the few "control" (baseline) vaults. The choice of music might also be a clue, as Bethesda ditched the usual '30s and '40s music for a cover of John Denver's "Country Roads." Is it set in West Virginia, then?