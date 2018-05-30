'Fortnite' gets its first vehicle: Shopping carts

Fornite shuns realism in favor of its cartoon-like gameplay, so it should come as no surprise that shopping carts are the vehicle of choice. The company says that rideables will be scattered across the world in a number of locations, allowing one player to push it around one their own or with a teammate riding shotgun.

Following the introduction of apples a few weeks back, allowing players to recover health by foraging through the map, Fortnite now has another restorative item: mushrooms. Instead of health, mushrooms replenish shields by 5 units and can be found in "shady wooded or swampy areas" (hint: Moisty Mire).

On top of that, there are two limited time modes: Blitz v2 and Teams of 20 v2. Blitz is back, prompting players to engage with opponents quicker thanks to a fast-encroaching storm area. Teams of 20 puts five teams in their own battle bus and provides them with increased loot drops for more epic battles.