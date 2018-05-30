Project Fi now works with LG's newest phones and Moto's affordable G6

The third device, meanwhile, is Fi's first truly low-cost phone. The Moto G6 is priced at $199 and promises a decent amount of power for the price through its 5.7-inch screen, portrait mode photos and 26 hours of claimed battery life.

You can pre-order the G6 today. The G7 and V35 will be available in June, but there's an incentive to wait: you'll get $50 in Fi service credits if you buy one of them in advance. No, these new handsets won't satisfy anyone who wants to use Galaxy S9 with the service, but this at least provides some honest-to-goodness variety.