Skydio's R1 drone can autonomously follow your car, too

The new feature lets you capture four-by-four offroading, autocross racing or even golf cart riding. The only caveat is that you have to be on a closed course, so you can't just film yourself driving down the street.

Skydio also introduced four new cinematic modes: car tripod, car follow, quarter follow and quarter lead. It's also improved the lead mode, optimizing the AI engine "for more intelligent behavior around obstacles," the company said. The R1 will now show you where it's going to land, and a new smartphone UI makes it easier to select the tracking mode.

The Skydio is already the best follow-me drone on the market, Engadget's James Trew said, and the new features make it a lot more versatile. It's also got an excellent 4K camera and stabilizer, and while a protective bumper protects it from obstacles, it's excellent at avoiding them, even in tight spaces. The only caveat is the price: The R1 costs $2,499, nearly as much as DJI's very high-end Inspire 2.