Follow the NBA Finals in high-resolution VR

NextVR has been partnering with the NBA to livesream games for the last two years, and now it's going to cover the upcoming Finals. After each game, the service will upload free-to-watch highlights in a new high-resolution format to its dedicated NextVR app, which works with most virtual reality headsets.
Those with higher-end VR gear like the HTC Vive Pro will be able to fully appreciate the higher-resolution format, according to a press release. The company's partnership with the NBA continues to be the only regular VR sports programming across all mainstream American sports (along with the occasional golf tournament).