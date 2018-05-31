'GTA: San Andreas' gets Xbox One backwards compatibility

The San Andreas compatibility is a boon for GTA fans. The story of Carl Johnson trying to save his family is often hailed as one of the best games ever, and it's one of the highest-selling games of all time. Either the Xbox and Xbox 360 copy will work on your new-fangled console, but Xbox saves won't transfer. If you do have the OG Xbox version, you can download the Xbox 360 HD remaster with better draw distances and the all-important Achievements.

These three games join Red Dead Redemption on Rockstar's backwards compatibility roster. As ever, if you purchased digital versions of the games, they'll pop up in your Ready to Install tab when they become available on Xbox One. If you have a disc, you can insert it and download a port of the game. We're looking forward to seeing lots of wheelie record attempts in Los Santos on Twitch very soon.