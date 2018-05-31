Lenovo's true all-screen phone will debut on June 5th

The smartphone arena is seeing more and more bezel-less contenders, as tech giants battle it out with their own version of what an all-screen phone means. According to Lenovo's Weibo page, the company is joining the fray very soon: the Z5 smartphone it teased in mid-May will debut in Beijing on June 5th (2PM local time). Unlike other Android-makers that took inspiration from the iPhone X's omnipresent notch, Lenovo chose to make the Z5 a notch-less device that's nearly all screen.
Company VP Chang Cheng said the Z5 has a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio -- it's unclear where its selfie camera is, but it could be hidden in a pop-up section like in the Vivo Apex or summoned through another way altogether. Lenovo's solution for the selfie cam might be one of the 18 patented technologies Cheng said the phone has, but we won't know for sure until next week.
For now, here are are a couple more teaser images the company has posted on its social media account: