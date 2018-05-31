Lenovo's true all-screen phone will debut on June 5th

Company VP Chang Cheng said the Z5 has a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio -- it's unclear where its selfie camera is, but it could be hidden in a pop-up section like in the Vivo Apex or summoned through another way altogether. Lenovo's solution for the selfie cam might be one of the 18 patented technologies Cheng said the phone has, but we won't know for sure until next week.

For now, here are are a couple more teaser images the company has posted on its social media account: