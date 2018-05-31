Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ season 4 concludes in January

Netflix debuted the first half of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth (and final) season this week, though we didn't know when the second would air. Unfortunately, fans will have a bit of a wait: The last six episodes will arrive on January 25th, 2019, which will end the show's run.
It's unclear how much the last six episodes will wrap up the show's story. Its producer, Universal Television, was reportedly in talks for a movie to conclude the epic tale of the eponymous Kimmy Schmidt's life after emerging from the bunker of a doomsday cult.
The remaining six episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth season will hit Netflix on January 25, 2019 pic.twitter.com/hwuHKnQYUd— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) May 31, 2018