Image credit: Universal Television via Getty Images
Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ season 4 concludes in January

Along with the end of the show, as the fourth season is slated to be its last.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
22m ago in AV
Universal Television via Getty Images

Netflix debuted the first half of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's fourth (and final) season this week, though we didn't know when the second would air. Unfortunately, fans will have a bit of a wait: The last six episodes will arrive on January 25th, 2019, which will end the show's run.

It's unclear how much the last six episodes will wrap up the show's story. Its producer, Universal Television, was reportedly in talks for a movie to conclude the epic tale of the eponymous Kimmy Schmidt's life after emerging from the bunker of a doomsday cult.

