Xiaomi's Mi Band 3 is water resistant to 50 meters

Xiaomi's latest tranche of releases, which includes the transparent Mi 8 phone, also features the Mi Band 3, a one-up on the super popular Mi Band 2 that helped propel the company to the top of the wearables market. The new device comes with a bigger, higher resolution OLED screen, the same 20 days of battery life and a water resistance upgrade to 50 meters. The company claims it's a more comfortable wear, too. It's available in red, black and blue, and launches in China initially at 169 yuan, or about $26.