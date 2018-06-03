Show More Results

Image credit: Getty Images
After Math: You get what you pay for

But you'll need exact change.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
26m ago in Business
It's been yet another sterling week for late-stage capitalism. Amazon is doing its best to ensure you never leave your house again, ASUS debuted a 20-core bitcoin miner, and Uganda is now charging its citizens to gossip online. But the kids are alright, they're bailing on Facebook in droves. Numbers, because you can't measure your self-worth without knowing your net market value.

$5: Amazon is giving its Prime members a bit of a discount on its monthly unlimited grocery delivery service, Amazon Pantry, dropping the price by two bucks a month. Of course that only applies to orders over $40 and assumes you haven't broken one of the monopoly's unwritten rules, in which case you're going to be stuck on super secret double probation and forced to schlep yourself to the corner store like a regular person. Oh the humanity.

$250 million: That's how much Google will be getting from the DoD to develop the AI which will power the military's next generation of semi-autonomous civilian-murdering machines. Looks like the company got rid of its whole "do no evil" ethos just in time.

Group of attractive teenage students sitting on stone steps in front of university holding tablet, laptop and smart phones, reading or watching something.

20 percent: Just a few years ago, Pew Research found that 71 percent of teens used Facebook. That figure dropped to just 51 percent during a survey held in March of this year while use of YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram have steadily risen. Take that, Zuckerberg.

20 GPUs: ASUS just debuted a cryptocurrency-mining motherboard that can support nearly two dozen GPUs. Or, you know, you could just get a real job instead of speculating on digital monetary futures.

A road sign, along Interstate Highway 5 near San Ysidro, California, warns motorists to watch out for migrant workers crossing the highway. According to the US Border Patrol, 1,954 people died crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally between the years 1998-2004. The United States office of Homeland Security has plans to expand border security between the two countries in an attempt to stem the tide of illegal immigrants entering the USA from Mexico. (Photo by Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images)

$11.6 billion: That's how much America's undocumented immigrants contributed to the US economy in 2015. But yes, let's deport them all. That makes total sense.

800,000: More than three quarters of a million people currently pay Hulu a monthly subscription fee to watch select broadcast television stations with the commercials left in, unless they pay even more. What a racket.

Sankt-Petersburg, Russia, November 13, 2017: Smartphone with icons of social media on screen on green wooden table. Smartphone life style smartphone. Starting social media application whatsapp, viber, facebook, instagram, twitter, pinterest. Photo taken in Business center November 13 2017

200 Shillings: When it comes to social media, Uganda is not playing around. The African nation recently passed a "social media tax" for any citizen who wants to log on to the likes of Whatsapp, Facebook or Twitter. And like the best of legislative solutions to societal issues, there's still no word on how the government will even monitor, much less collect, that tax.

