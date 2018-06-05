Show More Results

Image credit: MSI
MSI's latest Prestige notebook is lightweight but powerful

You even a 14-inch screen and discreet graphics in a 2.64 pound body.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago in Personal Computing
MSI

MSI's laptops aren't just all play, no work. Though best known for its gaming laptops, MSI also revealed a more sedate, but still well-equipped model, the 14-inch Prestige PS42. It packs decent an Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core CPU, near bezel-less 1080p screen, a fingerprint reader and optional 25W MX150 discrete graphics. What's best, all of that is packed into a very decent-looking 15.9mm (0.6-inch) thick, 2.64-pound brushed aluminum housing.

That's less hefty than Dell's 2.7-pound XPS 13 or the 13-inch MacBook Pro, both of which have smaller screens. Only the 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a bit lighter at 2.49 pounds, but that model lacks the option for discreet graphics.

You also get an M.2 SSD/SATA drive combo and up to 16GB of RAM. MSI claims a 10-hour battery life with the 50 Wh battery, but unfortunately, you can't charge it via the two USB Type-C ports -- you'll need to use the AC adapter. What's not known is the price, but MSI considers it a premium laptop, so it may be upwards of $1,000.

MSI also unveiled something more in its gaming wheelhouse, the GF63. While not as fancily specced as other recent lightweight gaming laptops, you do get an 8th-generation Intel Core H-series CPU and either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or 1050 Ti graphics. Battery life is a generous seven-plus hours, MSI said, excellent for any gaming laptop.

Thanks to relatively slim 4.9mm bezels and a brushed aluminum chassis (except on the bottom), it weighs in at just 4.1 pounds and is less than an inch (21.7mm) thick. If you're on a tight budget and can't pony up the $2,000-plus needed for other lightweight gaming laptops, here's the best part: It starts at just $1,000.

