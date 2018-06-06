Instagram will reportedly allow users to upload hour-long videos

While Instagram hasn't announced anything official yet, WSJ's report doesn't sound far-fetched, considering Facebook's decision to put a bigger focus on videos. If the company is talking to publishers, then we could see professionally produced content on the platform, maybe even shows you can only watch on the app. Those professionally produced shows could lead to more ads and a bigger potential to earn money from the teens who prefer the photo-sharing application to its parent company -- that is, if they're good enough to keep viewers engaged for longer than a few minutes. If and when the feature does become available, the publication says it will live inside the main app and won't debut as a separate application.