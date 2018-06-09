iOS 12 uses third-party apps to report spam calls and messages

Right now, there isn't much you can do to fight spam calls and text messages directly from your iPhone. You can report iMessages, but not much more. That's all set to change with iOS 12, however. Hidden amidst the many other feature updates is support for third-party app extensions that will let you report unwanted calls or texts from within the Phone and Messages apps. You'll just have to swipe on an offending number or chat to pop up the option to flag it, block it or both.