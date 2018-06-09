Origin Access Premier service gives you EA's latest games

Whatever you think of EA's Origin Access, it has an obvious limitation: you're getting the back catalog, not the latest titles. You'll have a better option going forward, though. EA has revealed Origin Access Premier, a new subscription option that will provide the publisher's hotter titles to Windows gamers before their official launch date. It'll start with Madden NFL 2019 (yes, it's returning to PC) and will include big-name releases like Battlefield V, FIFA 19 and Anthem. It's not yet clear how much this will cost, but it'll be available later in the summer. There's little doubt that EA is matching Microsoft's same-day availability for titles on Xbox Game Pass.
EA also teased that it's working on a more ambitious plan. The company is currently testing an option that would let you stream its games in HD on phones and other devices. That's not incredibly different than services like PlayStation Now, but it could fill a significant gap for players who want to play EA's console- and PC-quality games when they're away from home.
