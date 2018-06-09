Tesla Roadster's 'Augmented Mode' will boost your driving ability

The concept of a car augmenting your driving ability is far from new. Some sports cars are well-known for their ability to bail you out when you push too hard, such as Nissan's GT-R. The difference is that those cars typically rely on all-wheel drive and other straightforward driving assists to prevent you drifting off the road -- Tesla has the luxury of cameras, sensors and raw computing power to come to your aid. That additional level of support could be vital in the Roadster, whose baseline 1.9-second 0-to-60MPH time and instant torque could be intimidating even if you're a supercar veteran.

Definitely. Will also have Augmented Mode that will massively enhance human driving ability. Like a flying metal suit, but in car form ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2018