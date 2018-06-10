Xbox Game Pass 'Fast Start' is coming in the June update

During Microsoft's pre-E3 event, Xbox Game Pass exec Ashley Speicher hit the stage to announce several games newly available on the service today (Fallout 4, Elder Scrolls Online and The Division), plus a new feature. Called "Fast Start" it's designed to get subscribers playing their games even faster, by applying machine learning to download the necessary parts of a game first. Speicher said it would get games going twice as fast as before, and will launch in the June Xbox One update for application to "select" titles.

Developing...