Image credit: Xbox
Xbox Game Pass 'Fast Start' is coming in the June update

Using machine learning, certain titles can launch up to twice as fast.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
33m ago in Gadgetry
Xbox

During Microsoft's pre-E3 event, Xbox Game Pass exec Ashley Speicher hit the stage to announce several games newly available on the service today (Fallout 4, Elder Scrolls Online and The Division), plus a new feature. Called "Fast Start" it's designed to get subscribers playing their games even faster, by applying machine learning to download the necessary parts of a game first. Speicher said it would get games going twice as fast as before, and will launch in the June Xbox One update for application to "select" titles.

Developing...

