Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bethesda
save
Save
share

'The Elder Scrolls VI' is real

Does this mean PS5 is going to be a thing next year too?
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bethesda

It's been seven years since Bethesda debuted "Skyrim," but the franchise's fans won't have to wait much longer for the sequel. Just after previewing "Starfield," the company's first original IP in a quarter century, Bethesda had "just one more thing" for the assembled crowd: "The Elder Scrolls VI." The iteration number is just about all we know about the upcoming title so far but stay tuned to Engadget for more updates, we'll be reporting from the E3 show floor all week.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr