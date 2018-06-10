'The Elder Scrolls VI' is real

It's been seven years since Bethesda debuted "Skyrim," but the franchise's fans won't have to wait much longer for the sequel. Just after previewing "Starfield," the company's first original IP in a quarter century, Bethesda had "just one more thing" for the assembled crowd: "The Elder Scrolls VI." The iteration number is just about all we know about the upcoming title so far but stay tuned to Engadget for more updates, we'll be reporting from the E3 show floor all week.

We're excited to announce our next chapter, The Elder Scrolls VI. pic.twitter.com/3aF5evUsnY — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2018