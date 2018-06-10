Show More Results
Psychedelic survival game 'We Happy Few' arrives August 10

Oh, and Microsoft owns Compulsion Games now.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
43m ago in Art
Remember We Happy Few? That game about a small English town hooked on hallucinogenic drugs? Well, after a bunch of agonizing delays the indie adventure has a new release date for Xbox One: August 10th. That's a clarification of the "summer" window that developer Compulsion Games gave in January. Oh, and today Microsoft also announced that it had bought the studio outright (among a bunch of other developers). To mark the two announcements, Compulsion Games showed off a new trailer during today's Xbox press conference. It's beautiful, creepy and intriguing, showing off more of the world and its unsettling alternate history timeline.

In this article: art, e32018, gaming, microsoft, wehappyfew, xbox
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is a reporter for Engadget, covering video games, internet culture and anything else that takes his fancy. He has a bachelor's in multimedia journalism and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, he was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives in Greenwich, London with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

