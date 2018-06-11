What's on TV: 'Queer Eye,' '12 Monkeys' and 'Forrest Gump'

While E3 powers along we don't have much in the way of game releases other than Prey DLC, Paladins on Nintendo Switch, and a rumor that Fortnite will join it. Forrest Gump is available in 4K, while on TV we have season finales for Legion, Into the Badlands and Archer: Danger Island at the same time a new season of Queer Eye starts streaming on Netflix. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Tomb Raider (4K)
- Forrest Gump (4K)
- Coming to America (30th Anniversary Edition)
- Trading Places (35th Anniversary Edition)
- Love, Simon (4K)
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Terminator Genisys (4K)
- Fallout Shelter (PS4, Switch)
- Prey - Mooncrash DLC (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Paladins (Switch)
- Jurassic World Evolution (PS4, PC)
- Fortnite (Switch) (?)
- ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 3 (PS4, Switch)
- RBI Baseball 18 (Switch)
- Super Bomberman R (PS4, Xbox One)
- Soccer Slammers (Switch)
Monday
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Dietland, AMC, 9 PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9 PM
- Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
- Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler, AMC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- American Ninja Warrior, USA, 11 PM
Tuesday
- The Bold Type (season premiere), Freeform, 8 & 9 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8 PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9 PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9 PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
- Humans, AMC, 10 PM
- 100 Code, WGN, 10 PM
- Beerland, Viceland, 10 PM
- Legion (season finale), FX, 10 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10 PM
- The Last Defense (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Teachers, TV Land, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
- Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8 PM
- The Originals, CW, 9 PM
- The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
- Catfish, MTV, 9 PM
- Reverie, NBC, 10 PM
- Colony, USA, 10 PM
- Archer: Danger Island (season finale), FXX, 10 PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- Code Black, CBS, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- Motherland (season finale), Sundance Now, 3 AM
- Strange Angel (series premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
- The Four, Fox, 8 PM
- Marlon (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
- BET Awards '18 Nomination Special, BET, 10 PM
- American Woman, Paramount, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Friday
- Queer Eye (S7), Netflix, 3 AM
- Maktub, Netflix, 3 AM
- Goliath (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- True & The Rainbow Kingdom: Magical Friends, Netflix, 3 AM
- True & The Rainbow Kingdom Wonderful Wishes, Netflix, 3 MA
- Lust Stories, Netflix, 3 AM
- Set It Up, Netflix, 3 AM
- Sunday's Illness (La enfermedad del domingo), Netflix, 3 AM
- 12 Monkeys (season premiere), Syfy, 8, 9 & 10 PM
- Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
- Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
- Undercover Boss, CBS, 8 PM
- Just Another Immigrant, Showtime, 9 PM
- Life Sentence (season finale), CW, 9 PM
- C.B. Strike, Cinemax, 10 PM
- ELeague: Street Fighter Invitational Group C, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (season finale), HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
Sunday
- The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
- Club de Cuervos: La Balada de Hugo Sanchez, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Fourth Estate (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
- Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
- The Wrong Son, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Deep State (series premiere), Epix, 9 PM
- The Affair (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Man In An Orange Shirt, PBS, 9 PM
- Claws, TNT, 9 PM
- Pose, FX, 9 PM
- Wrong Man, Starz, 9 PM
- Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung: 702, TV One, 9 PM
- Ghosted, Fox, 9:30 PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
- Shades of Blue (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
- Into the Badlands (summer finale), AMC, 10 PM
- Succession, HBO, 10 PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic (season finale), TBS, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
- Talking with Chris Hardwick (season premiere), AMC, 11 PM
[All times listed are in ET]