Audeze’s ambitious Mobius is more than a gaming headset

"Our size allows us to move quickly," CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram explained.

That was certainly the case with Mobius. Thiagasamudram laid out a rough time for me that began with a concept in June 2017. By October, the company had its first prototype, and tooling was complete in December. The certification process started back in March and the first units are expected to ship by the end of the month. An ambitious product that's packed with tech and features may take some companies years to bring to market. It only took Audeze 12 months.

"We are an R&D company," Thiagasamudram said with a smile. That sentiment became apparent when I considered exactly how much tech is inside Audeze's latest headphones.

The key selling point for many is Mobius' 3D audio chops. Audeze packed in Waves Nx technology that offers head tracking, sound localization and room emulation. In other words, the 3D sound Mobius offers is a step above much of what has been done before, bringing in the ability to adjust the audio as you move your head. It also means that Mobius goes beyond what a lot of 7.1 and 5.1 surround sound headsets offer. It's a much more immersive soundscape, especially when playing games.

Indeed, during a 15-minute session of Battlefield 1 on PC, I could immediately tell Mobius was different from any other gaming headset I'd tried. Not only is there the stunning clarity I've come to expect from Audeze, but there's now a unique spatial component as well. It may not seem like a huge leap, but it means that there's now a crazy good audio option that matches the console or PC graphics your favorite games employ. And, perhaps most interestingly, the sound changes based on how you move your head.