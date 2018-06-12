Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
'Fire Emblem Three Houses' brings the strategy RPG to Switch

Move over, 'Fire Emblem Warriors.'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
Fire Emblem's long-awaited arrival on Nintendo Switch is edging closer. During its E3 press conference, the house of Mario finally unveiled Three Houses, a game built from the ground up for its portable-console hybrid. As you might expect, the experience is a graphical upgrade over Fire Emblem Awakening, Fates (Birthright and Conquest) and Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, which all came out on the Nintendo 3DS. A brief trailer showed a top-down overview for moving troops, followed by some cinematic close-ups for deadly attacks and special abilities. There was also a bevy of anime cut scenes hinting at the larger story that will weave each mission together. The game has been delayed, though, from later this year to spring 2019.

art, gaming, nintendo
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick is a reporter for Engadget, covering video games, internet culture and anything else that takes his fancy. He has a bachelor's in multimedia journalism and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, he was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives in Greenwich, London with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

