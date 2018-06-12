The next 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' DLC arrives September 2018

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has already seen a number of DLC updates, but that isn't stopping developer Monolith Soft from adding even more adventures to the game. During Nintendo's E3 2018 press conference on Tuesday, the company revealed that yet another DLC pack -- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna The Golden Country -- will be arriving to season pass subscribers later this summer.
The latest update builds off of a pair of previous DLC packs released back in March. Those updates introduced the New Game Plus mode as well as a number of miscellaneous additional features.
