You can now sync Spotify podcasts on your Mighty

Mighty users will also now have access to curated Spotify playlists like Discover Weekly, Release Radar and Your Time Capsule. You'll find those through the Made For You menu item under Browse in the Mighty app. Other tweaks include the ability to fast forward through songs and podcasts -- your Mighty will tell you how many minutes you've skipped through the latter -- as well as playback position memory. When you stop listening, your Mighty will remember where you've left off in any particular playlist or podcast, letting you return to that spot later on.

To access these new features, you'll need to update both the Mighty app and your Mighty's software. You can read our review of the device here.