Nintendo offers a rare sale on downloadable games for E3

Still, if you were already planning to buy any of these games soon, this would be a good time to do so. The Switch games on sale include the two above, along with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Gold Edition for $44, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus for $10, Fire Emblem Warriors for $45 and Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers for $20 (normally $40). Other sales include Night in the Woods for $3 off, Golf Story at a $5 discount, and Farming Simulator at a decent $20 off the regular price of $50.

3DS games on sale include The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D for $15 (regularly $20), Mega Man Legacy at $6 (normally $15), Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia for $26.79 (normally $40) and Metroid: Samus Returns for $28, originally $40. Monster Hunter Generations gets a generous discount, down to $16 from $40, as does Farming Simulator for the 3DS at $15 instead of the original $30 price. There are plenty more downloadable games for both platforms in this sale, so head on over and check it out for yourself.