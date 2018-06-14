Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 adds an Intel processor and rear camera

Like the previous model, the V2 comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also features a 12.2-inch 1920x1080 resolution display (a downgrade from the Plus' 2400x1600 resolution), a 1-megapixel front-facing camera and a built-in pen. It's slightly heavier than the original Chromebook Plus though, coming in at 2.93 pounds compared to the earlier model's 2.38 pounds.

While the Intel processor is a step up from what the Plus offered, it's still not as good as the Intel Core M3 processor included in last year's Chromebook Pro. The V2 is priced at $500, which is $50 more than what the original Plus cost at launch, so you'll have to decide if the slight upgrade is worth the price increase.

The Chromebook Plus V2 will be available through Best Buy starting June 24th.