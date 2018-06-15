'Arca's Path' is the VR puzzle game I've been waiting for

The high-tech marble labyrinth is one of the most relaxing VR experiences I've had. When my demo in publisher Rebellion's hotel suite at E3 began, I thought it was a little weird that the game didn't use a traditional input method.

Then, once I started playing, I realized that was beside the point. Instead of directly controlling the hexagonal "ball," I was guiding it around a pastel obstacle course via a cursor and the PlayStation VR's head tracking. The further in front of the ball I moved the cursor, the faster the ball would move. Stopping was as simple as putting the cursor directly underneath the ball.

Getting around feels incredibly natural, too. There aren't any tutorials, but thanks to Arca's Path's physics system and minimalist approach to UI (there wasn't a HUD or any sort of pop-up during my demo), the game doesn't need them.

Typically in these sorts of games I oversteer and then overcorrect if I'm using a gamepad. But once I became accustomed to making slow, subtle movements with my head rather than quick jerks, maneuvering around the painterly geometric lanes was almost second nature.

The two courses I played were shades of pink and green, rife with narrow, walled paths in addition to wider circular platforms filled with angular flora. In motion, it reminded me a lot of PS4's Tearaway Unfolded, which implemented a beautiful, construction-paper-like motif for its visual style. All the while, soothing beats from legendary electronic music label Ninja Tune played in the background.