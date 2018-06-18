Dark Horse's ‘Stranger Things’ comics chronicle Will's journey

While we saw what happened in Hawkins after Will Byers disappeared to the Upside Down in season one, we never found out what happened to Will himself. But that's going to change with the release of these comics -- a four-issue miniseries will give us a look into Will's experience and what went on while he was trapped in the Upside Down.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that a handful of books were on the way including a behind-the-scenes companion book, a gift book and a series prequel that will give readers a look at Eleven's mother Terry and her connection to the MKUltra program. Last week, Telltale also revealed that it was working on a game based on Stranger Things.

Stranger things #1 will be available September 26th.