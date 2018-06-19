Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Built by Snowman
save
Save
share

'Alto's Odyssey' slides onto Android next month

Snowman released the 'Alto's Adventure' sequel on iOS earlier this year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
52m ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Built by Snowman

Alto's Odyssey, the sequel to the classic snowboarding endless runner Alto's Adventure, is headed to Android next month. Players on iOS devices have explored the Apple Design Award-winning game's gorgeous desert landscapes since February, though Android users have had to remain patient for their own chance to test their mettle on the sandy slopes. You can pre-register on Google Play now, and receive a notification when the game's available, which will be sometime in July.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr