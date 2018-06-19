Apple hit with $6.6 million fine in Australia over 'Error 53' fiasco

As ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court explained, you can't tell Australians that "because you've had this third party repair, you are not entitled to any remedy." She added users should be free to have their screens replaced and other repairs done by third-party companies, so long as the procedure "doesn't damage the underlying system of the phone." Under the Australian Consumer Law, "customers are legally entitled to a repair or a replacement... and sometimes even a refund" if a product is faulty.

Even before the court handed down its verdict, though, Apple already agreed to compensate approximately 5,000 customers who were affected by Error 53. Cupertino also promised to train employees about warranties under the Australian Consumer Law in order to ensure compliance going forward.