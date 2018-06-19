Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: American Girl
save
Save
share

A tiny Xbox One S is the latest American Girl accessory

They'll probably play ‘Fortnite’ like everyone else.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
25m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
American Girl

As in all children's toys, representation in American Girl's line of dolls is key: The last to be introduced was a Latin American girl destined to reach Mars. But maybe owners just want to see theirs kick back, relax, and play a few rounds of Fortnite like they do. American Girl has released a pack of 'gamer' paraphernalia including a headset, chair and an Xbox One S, finally solving the debate of where the brand falls in the system wars.

For $50, you can set up your doll in a 'gamer chair,' headset, and Xbox One S with a couple faux games. The tiny console box doubles as an actual projector: Plug a Viewfinder-style disc in and it shows a handful of static 'gameplay' scenes. The included chair has built-in speakers and a 3.5mm plug, so you can use it to pump out game audio or tunes.

$50 is predictably steep for the American Girl brand. For that price, you could get your doll-owning friend an actual game (or several!). Still, if your kid would benefit from seeing their favorite toy playing games just like they do, this might make a neat gift. And as the topical joke goes, at least their doll can cross-play Fortnite with its friends.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr