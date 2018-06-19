Uber trials cheaper rides for people who are willing to wait

In the screenshot below, you'll see that the fare for after 5PM is 25 percent lower, but it's unclear if that percentage is consistent or if the discount could be even bigger.

At the moment, only Uber employees in San Francisco and Los Angeles have access to the feature. The ride-hailing giant is still in the midst of testing it, and a wider release might depend on the trial's (and future tests') results. The spokesperson said, however, that "Affordability is a top reason riders choose shared rides, and [they're] internally experimenting with a way to save money in exchange for a later pickup." Hopefully, that means there's a big chance that the feature will make its way to all users' apps, because it's not always easy guessing when it's the best time to book a ride.