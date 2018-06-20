Porsche invests in EV supercar-maker Rimac

Porsche Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT Lutz Meschke, said the company hopes "to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership." Presumably, that means Rimac will help its new partner design and make parts for its electric vehicles going forward. Rimac CEO Mate Rimac said in a statement: "This partnership now is an important step for [the company] on our way to become a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems."